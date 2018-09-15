A Coast Guard helicopter crew from Clearwater rescued five people from a boat that capsized near Cedar Key on Saturday.

About 12:17 p.m., the Coast Guard received a distress call by radio from the boat, which was 24 miles south west of the Withlacoochee River. One of the boaters said, "We're going down."

The Coast Guard also received a personal locator beacon alert.

A rescue helicopter was dispatched from Air Station Clearwater. They were able to hoist the five people, who were clinging to the hull of the capsized boat.

None of the five people was injured, officials said.

"These boaters are an excellent example of the importance of having emergency safety gear; by activating their personal position-indicating radio beacon, that alert gave rescuers a pin-point location of their distress," said Lt. Andrew Schwalbenberg, pilot and public affairs officer at Air Station Clearwater.

