A woman is suing Legoland for $15,000, claiming her son's face was permanently scarred by facepaint.

According to the lawsuit, Jessica Bermudez says she took her son to Legoland on May 8, 2016, and has his face painted. After that, she says the boy started to complain his face was itching and burning. She took him to the doctor when his cheeks broke out in a rash.

The doctor prescribed medication for the rash, but it didn't work. On a return visit, the doctor diagnosed the boy with eczema.

After 23 months, the skin condition worsened. The family got a second opinion, and the second doctor suggested the cause was something that had been applied to the boy's face. The lawsuit says this is when the mother realized the facepaint at Legoland may have been the cause.

Legoland sent out a statement: "We take all matters relating to the well-being of our guests seriously. We have not been contacted regarding this legal matter and therefore cannot comment at this time.”

