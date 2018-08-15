BAY LAKE, Fla. – A 61-year-old man died early Wednesday after falling into a vat of oil at an energy facility on Disney property, Orange County sheriff’s deputies told WKMG.

It happened around 12:17 a.m. Wednesday at 2010 South Service Lane in Bay Lake.

The man and a coworker were emptying oil and grease byproduct from a semi-truck into a vat, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the 61-year-old man was standing on a grate when he slipped and fell into the vat. His coworker tried to pull him out of that vat but was unable, officials said.

The sheriff's office has not released the victim's name as of 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

