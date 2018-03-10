Apparently, your odds of being audited by the IRS are comparable to crashing into a deer. Both don't sound desirable -- at all.

Florida ranks as one of the safest places in the U.S. for a deer not to be hit by a car, according to a State Farm study. Drivers have a one in 831 chance of hitting a deer, however, the likelihood more than doubles during fall.

The state ranks No. 46 out of 50 on the list of states where drivers are most likely to hit deer, with the highest risk states being West Virginia, Montana and Pennsylvania.

On average, nationwide, drivers have a one in 167 likelihood of having an insurance claim involving a deer, elk or moose, State Farm says. That's about the same as an audit.

For something a little nicer, there's a one in 250 chance of finding out your child is a genius.

But you have worse odds when it comes to dating a millionaire, a one in 215 chance.

State Farm says it's important drivers be on the lookout for the animals. If one deer is spotted, odds are there are more about to cross the road.

