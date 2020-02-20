TAMPA, Fla. — Homelessness is a year-round issue in Tampa Bay, but there's one day a year there's an actual headcount.

That snapshot is then used to receive the money our area needs to help pay for programs the rest of the year.

Jerrick Stockton says he was more than happy to be counted Thursday as part of Hillsborough County’s homeless “point in time” count, getting what they hope is an accurate headcount of those living on the streets.

“It’s real important,” said Stockton. “Because of the fact that we need some sort of assistance. Because of the fact that when you don’t have any sort of resources, a lot of people don’t have the resources to help. They want to help, but they don’t have the resources.”

“Not very many people give their time to the homeless people, but they need help just like us,” said Ragdah Ali, one of about 600 volunteers taking part in Thursday’s count. “Everybody needs help. Everybody needs an ear to listen to.”

The Department of Housing and Urban Development requires the headcount each year. The federal agency then uses the numbers to provide enough money to local housing programs.

“To ensure that those who are experiencing homelessness receive the services needed to become self-sufficient,” said Carrie Ramos with the Tampa Hillsborough Homeless Initiative.

“Whether you agree or don’t agree with that person being on the street and why they got there, without this count, that’s never going to go away,” said Ramos.

The point-in-time count takes place in about three thousand cities and counties around the nation.

While the overall trend has been lower, homelessness has increased by double digits in places where housing costs have soared. In California, they’ve seen a 16-percent rise in homelessness in the last year. In New Mexico, it was 27-percent.

Statistics show in 2019, homelessness was down by about 9-percent in Florida. That was a decline of 35-percent since 2007. Homelessness among families also saw a reduction of almost 50-percent over that same period.

A concern among those conducting the count is whether those numbers are accurate, particularly when it comes to young people between the ages of 18 and 24.

Many people in that age group consider themselves not to be homeless even though, by definition, they are.

“If they are sleeping one night in their car and then another night, they're in the shelter and the next night someplace else, that may seem like surviving,” said Ramos. “But that is experiencing homelessness.

Surveyors say it’s important to get that number right because helping young people pays dividends - sharply reducing the likelihood of chronic homelessness later in life.

Tackling homelessness, say, proponents, benefits the entire community by helping to reduce crime, jail and health costs.

For some, the headcount will bring medicine. Others will get financial guidance.

For Stockton, he says a roof over his head would make all the difference.

“That’s all I need - a stable roof. That’s it,” he said. “Stable roofs would do a lot for a lot of people. You know? Even though I’m on the streets, if I can help somebody, I’d rather help them. Because I know in the long run somebody’s going to help me.”

