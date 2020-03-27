TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa-based FitLife Foods' main kitchen might look more like the entrance to a sterile lab to some.

It's a giant white room with stainless steel countertops. The employees are dressed in head-to-toe in protective gear.

But, that kitchen is where the company makes its pre-packaged meals that will be delivered across the state.

Company founder and CEO Davis Osterweil said his team members enter through a “sanitary vestibule” before gloving up. They walk through sanitizing-solution and put on their food-grade gowns, head and face masks.

Osterweil said many of these food safety protocols were in place even before COVID-19 gripped the nation, but now the meal prep company is doing even more.

“We've upped everything from sanitation to environmental swabbing across the board to go above and beyond,” said Osterweil.

FitLife is among the many restaurants and food delivery companies working to keep up with customer demand for protections from the coronavirus.

“Minimal social interaction to get the products you depend on is just critical,” said Osterweil.

Pizza Hut and Papa Johns are among other companies urging customers to use “no contact delivery.” The driver leaves the food at the front door then sends the customer a text.

Panera Bread offers similar options along with "Mindful Packaging." Employees seal up the bag so no one accidentally coughs inside.

It's the same reason Osterweil said customers back at FitLife Foods are no longer allowed to reach inside refrigerators to pick out their meals. Instead, an employee wearing gloves grabs the meal for you.

“We don't want anybody,

touching that customer's meal until that customer touches it at their own home.”

