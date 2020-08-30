Food pantries prepare as hurricane season ramps up, but the need during pandemic continues

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Feeding Tampa Bay is seeing record numbers of families who cannot afford groceries.

TAMPA, Fla. — Feeding Tampa Bay's food pantries were providing about one million meals each week prior to the pandemic.

Now, that's doubled to two million meals each week. And, as Feeding Tampa Bay CEO Thomas Mantz put it, "that's still not halfway to what we need."

"When you look at Tampa Bay, we've been hit harder than many areas because so many of the jobs in our community surrounded travel, leisure, hospitality, bars, sports," Mantz said. "So the question is, when does that come back?"

At Feeding Tampa Bay, Mantz says they've doubled the amount of food they're getting to families, as they try to keep up with five times as many requests as before the pandemic.

Over the past several months the food pantry, which serves 10 counties in the greater Tampa Bay region, has organized mega drive-thru pantries, increased mobile food handout sites and prepared more ready-made meals to meet demand.

For the first time, volunteers are also preparing hurricane kits.

"We usually do the aftermath; the storm hits, and then we're helping make sure food gets into households after the storm hits," Mantz said. "We believe now we've got to be more proactive because many families can't take care of those obligations themselves."

But, like always, they can only do so much without also needing more volunteers and donations.

"It's got to be a complete team effort," he said. "We need everybody to pitch in to make sure our community is OK."

Interested in helping? Here's how.

Need to know where to find food? Here is where Feeding Tampa Bay is distributing food.

What other people are reading right now:

