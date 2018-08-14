Cindy Grant lost her son, Dan when he was just 19.

He overdosed and died after taking two Oxycontin pills with friends.

It’s been 20 years, and Grant is still dedicated to educating the public about the dangers of opioids and encouraging people to get help.

“Every day there's a piece of me missing,” Grant said.

Hillsborough County is suing 14 opioid manufacturers and distributors, saying they contributed to the opioid crisis that killed people like Grant's son.

Grant believes Dan would still be alive, if those “friends" would have called for help right when he passed out.

Instead, they did nothing for two days.

They finally called police when he went into cardiac arrest.

“The adults in the home prevented the kids three times from bringing him to the hospital,” she said. “So, luckily these days we have the 911 good Samaritan act. If people are partying and using drugs together and one overdoses, they don't have to be afraid to call 911 as long as they're saving someone's life.”

The final moments with her son were in a hospital bed where he was attached to a number of machines helping him breathe.

Eventually, Grant made the decision to pull the plug.

“I have a different outlook on life, a different perspective and a new passion,” she said.

That passion is helping educate our community on the signs and dangers of drugs through her work with the Hillsborough County Anti-Drug Alliance.

“I didn't know he was experimenting prior to that, I had no idea. I found out later after he died,” Grant explained. “I found out he was using MDMA, ecstasy and going to clubs or 'raves' -- they would call them.”

She wants other parents to talk to their kids before it's too late.

