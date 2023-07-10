Ford's Garage opens new location in Davenport

The franchise's latest location is in Heritage Plaza at Championsgate.

DAVENPORT, Fla. — There's a new place to grab a bite to eat in Polk County and it comes with a vintage vibe spotlighting one of the country's most-notable automobile manufacturers.

Ford's Garage is open in Davenport. The latest location will be in Heritage Plaza at Championsgate. The restaurant is known for serving up prime burgers, craft beer and 1920s service station accents.

Speaking of prime burgers, the menu features 10 signature burgers including Model A, Ford's Signature, Jiffy Burger, Estate Burger and even a BBQ Brisket burger.

Delicious "sidecars," or sides, include truffle fries, tots, jalapeno cream corn and mac 'n cheese.