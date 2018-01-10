TAMPA, Fla. -- Foreigner recently recorded a special version of its hit song "I Want to Know What Love Is" and will donate the proceeds to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

The original song, released in 1984, became the British-American rock band's greatest hit to date. Rolling Stone Magazine lists the original recording as one of the greatest songs of all time.

"There is a spiritual undertone to 'I Want To Know What Love Is,' and when you apply the lyrics to a cause like Shriners Hospitals for Children, it brings a whole new meaning to the song," Foreigner lead guitarist and songwriter Mick Jones said.

The band has been working with Shriners Hospital for a decade and had been looking for a way to give back in a bigger way.

The new music video will feature Shriners patients, and the song will be available for download on iTunes and Google Play by the beginning of next year.

The hospitals have provided pediatric specialty care to more than 1.3 million children from more than 180 countries in the last 95 years.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

