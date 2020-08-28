x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Local News

Forever 55: Super Bowl planners hope to leave lasting legacy in Tampa Bay

55 food carts will be set up in low income schools to address food insecurity.
Credit: GENYOUth
Planners of Superbowl LV hope ending food insecurity will be part of the game's lasting legacy in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — Planning for Super Bowl LV continues and that includes some major projects off the field aimed to leave a lasting legacy long after the Super Bowl in Tampa is over.

The Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee announced its “Forever 55” plans which include $2 million in funding going towards programs to address food insecurity, early childhood education, at-risk families, fitness, environmental sustainability and social justice.

One of the programs we’ll be hearing more about in the coming months will place 55 grab-n-go breakfast carts in low income schools across the Bay Area.  The initiative, in partnership with GENYOUth aims to ensure kids have access to quick and healthy meals at the beginning of their school day.

Credit: GENYOUth
This food cart was one of many set up following the Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

Similar programs were rolled out in Miami and Atlanta after Super Bowls in both those cities and have had great success eliminating stigma surrounding kids who participate in free breakfast. 

Many of the schools have seen an increase in the number of students participating. Nationwide, 1 in 6 school kids deal with food insecurity,  according to GENYOUth.

Related Articles