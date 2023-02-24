Worker dies after forklift falls on top of him in Plant City

The man was 23 years old.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A forklift operator died after an industrial accident, the Plant City Police Department said in a news release Friday evening.

At around 6:45 p.m., police arrived at a property on Turkey Creek Road near Business Lane. Upon investigating, they learned that a 23-year-old man operating a forklift lost control before the machine fell onto him, police said.

Others at the property helped remove the forklift from on top of the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released his name, but said the 23-year-old was a Wesley Chapel resident.