A former Bradenton police officer is accused of stealing jewelry from a home and pawning it, Bradenton police said.

Peter G. Biddlecome was charged Friday with burglary and dealing in stolen property.

The department said jewelry was taken from a home on Sept. 11 on 67th Street West. The jewelry was found in local pawn shops.

A warrant was issued for Biddlecome, and detectives say he admitted to the burglary and to pawning the items during an interview.

Police said Biddlecome served as a police officer between January 2003 and June 2007, when he resigned during an investigation for conduct unbecoming an officer. He has not served in a law enforcement capacity since, police said.

Anyone with further information on the case is asked to call Detective Adrian Meridan at 941-932-9326. To be eligible for a reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 or send a tip by clicking here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP