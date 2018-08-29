Attorney Chris Hunter has won the Democratic U.S. House nomination in the race for Congressional District 12.

In Tuesday’s primary, Hunter faced two other Democrats (Stephen Perenich and Robert Tager) to get on the November ballot to replace Republican Rep. Gus Bilirakis.

The district covers Pasco County and parts of northern Pinellas and Hillsborough counties.

Hunter grew up in Pennsylvania, was a local prosecutor in Boston and later joined the FBI after 9/11. When he came to Miami and then Tampa at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, he prosecuted cases of health care fraud.

Now a Pasco County resident, Hunter supports the special counsel’s Russia investigation, banning military-style weapons and fixing relations with Cuba. He also supports keeping the Affordable Care Act while looking for areas to improve. He agrees with many Republicans that more should be done to combat the state’s opioid crisis.

To win the seat, he’ll have to beat incumbent Rep. Gus Bilirakis in the Nov. 6 election.

