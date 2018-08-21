TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A newly-created state agency is using lessons from past mass killings to influence new safety measures in Florida schools.

Damien Kelly is the first-ever executive director of the brand new Florida Department of Education Office of Safe Schools.

Last week, Kelly led a presentation at a State Board of Education meeting where he updated the board on research and planning he's been working on since he was hired in May.

A significant part of Kelly's presentation was centered around "lessons from the past." He shared the knowledge he learned from law enforcement agencies who responded to previous mass shootings.

Parkland School Shooting

Kelly said the radio system was overloaded during the response, and no one could get through. He took that lesson to agencies across the state.

"I asked them to take the time to have the (school resource officer) invite whoever the first responders are and have them come there and test the radio system," said Kelly.

Las Vegas Concert Shooting

Kelly said the sheriff had one simple takeaway for those making emergency plans.

"In the case of a mass incident, you never have enough tourniquets on hand."

Kelly said superintendents across Florida were already implementing this lesson.

Orlando Nightclub Shooting

Kelly noted that one of the biggest problems in Orlando was getting emergency responders to the scene and making sure paramedics are not blocked off from tending to the wounded.

What's next?

Kelly says he's taking these lessons and others to school districts and law enforcement agencies to implement new standards in Florida schools.

