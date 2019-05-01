WINTER HAVEN, Fla. -- A former state representative has been arrested after allegedly assaulting his wife Friday, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

According to deputies, the wife of former Rep. Baxter Troutman, 52, said she and her husband got into an argument over her buying a home in her own name. After she went to sleep in her bedroom, she said he came into the room about 4:30 a.m., pulled the comforter off her bed and told her, "Get up, it's a new day, it's time to get a job, the f-----' gravy train is over."

She said he went around their home, turning on multiple TVs and playing heavy metal music at loud volumes. She said she wrapped herself in her comforter and tried to go back to sleep, but Troutman came back into the room and pulled the comforter off her so hard she was knocked to the floor.

She told deputies she told him not to touch her, and he left the room, but he returned, grabbed her under the chin and jaw and on her face, calling her an expletive and ordering her to get up.

She said she then used her phone to record how loud the music on the TVs were, then went back to her room. She said she used a door to block the door because there was no lock.

She told deputies Troutman had struck her on two previous occasions. She said on Sept. 30, 2018, they got into an argument because she wouldn't give him the passcode to her phone. She said he grabbed her phone and hit her on the face, giving her a bloody nose and a small laceration.

She showed deputies photos of her injuries.

She also told deputies that on Jan 14, 2015, he grabbed her hand during an argument, breaking her right pinky. She showed deputies photos of that injury as well.

Troutman was charged with domestic violence-battery with great bodily harm, two counts of domestic violence-battery/touch or strike. His bail was set at $5,500.

Jail records show a previous arrest on Nov. 26, 2012, but the charges were dropped. The Lakeland Ledger said in that instance he was accused of throwing a blanket at his wife.

Troutman was first elected to the State House to represent District 66 in 2002 and was re-elected three times, leaving office in 2010. He ran for the Republican nomination for agriculture commissioner in 2018, but lost to Matt Caldwell.

The couple has been married 10 years and have one child in common, deputies said.

