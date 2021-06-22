Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in Wellington on Saturday: Here's what you need to know

Trump will be speaking at the Lorain County Fairgrounds on Saturday. The event begins at 7:00 p.m.

WELLINGTON, Ohio — For the first time since leaving office in January, former President Donald Trump will hold a campaign-style rally this Saturday evening at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington.

We've put together a handy guide to help get you ready for the return of Trump to Northeast Ohio. Here's what you need to know:

When/Where/How can I get tickets?

The event will be held at the Lorain County Fairgrounds starting at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 2 p.m. Click here for ticket information.

If this message from Trump on his Save America PAC is any indication, many supporters have already gotten their tickets for the event: "Big crowds in the Great State of Ohio this weekend for the Trump rally. See you on Saturday night. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, AGAIN!"

There are already Trump supporters who are in Welllington for Saturday's festivities. "Front Row Joes," Mike Boatman and Rick Frazier, are camping out at the Lorain County Fairgrounds to get a front row seat for the rally.

Why is the former president coming to Ohio?

Trump is heading to Wellington to campaign for Max Miller, who he has endorsed in the 2022 race for Ohio’s 16th Congressional District against GOP incumbent Rep. Anthony Gonzalez. Miller is a former campaign and senior presidential advisor to Trump.

"Max Miller is a wonderful person who did a great job at the White House and will be a fantastic Congressman," Trump said in his statement endorsing Miller.

Gonzalez was one of ten Republicans in the House of Representatives to vote to impeach Trump following the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

According to Trump's Save America PAC, the rally in Wellington will mark the first of many appearances by the former president "in support of candidates and causes that further the MAGA agenda and accomplishments of President Trump’s administration."

Will there be other GOP officeholders and candidates at the rally?

Gov. Mike DeWine's office has confirmed to 3News that he will not be attending Saturday's event due to a family commitment. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted is also skipping the Wellington rally, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

The Toledo Blade reports that DeWine’s primary opponent next year, former U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, will attend the rally. Senate candidates Josh Mandel and Jane Timken each confirmed their attendance, but not in any official capacity. Trump has yet to endorse a candidate in either race.

Rep. Jim Jordan, a loyal Trump ally, will also be at the rally. "Heck yes, Mr. Jordan will be there," a Jordan spokesperson told the Blade earlier this week.