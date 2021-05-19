White former Tampa police corporal claims racial discrimination in lawsuit against the city

Former Corporal John Fitzgerald claims he was asked to break department protocol to help a Black probationary officer during training, according to the complaint.

TAMPA, Fla. — A white former Tampa police officer has filed a lawsuit against the city claiming he suffered racial discrimination when he was demoted in 2019.

Former Corporal John Fitzgerald claims he was asked to break department protocol to help a Black probationary officer during training, and when he refused, was demoted and transferred, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed on April 29 in U.S. District Court, claims Fitzgerald was replaced by a less-experienced Black officer as a result of the city’s push to diversify its police force.

After 22 years on the force, Fitzgerald decided to retire rather than work the new assignment. But now, he wants to be reinstated and given back pay.

As a Corporal on the Field Training squad, Fitzgerald assisted Sergeant Liza Doane in making sure field training officers and probationary officers complied with the department's guidelines, according to the lawsuit. In 2019, the lawsuit claims, a Black probationary officer "struggled to advance through the program" and did not perform well enough to pass the third phase of training.

The complaint says that despite Fitzgerald's efforts to encourage her, the officer was not progressing, so on Aug. 6, 2019, Sergeant Doane recommended that she receive a two-week extension in the program as well as remedial training.

A captain and lieutenant also agreed that the officer receive remedial training to review when to use force, according to the lawsuit. The document adds that Fitzgerald recommended yet another two-week extension in the field training program in order to improve her performance.

Around Aug. 30, the suit claims, Assistant Chief Bercaw saw that the officer was at risk of failing the program if she received yet another low score, so he ordered then-Captain Michael Stout to halt evaluations of the probationary officer until she attended the remedial training at the academy.

The lawsuit claims that this decision to suspend evaluations violated the Tampa Police Department’s field training protocol that trainees are scored every shift they work.

"Allowing a Probationary Officer to temporarily avoid evaluations undermines the evaluation process and gives that probationary Officer an unfair advantage over the other trainees. It could also allow an Officer to graduate from the program without being adequately prepared to work on the streets," the complaint states.

After both Fitzgerald and Doane expressed that they were not on board with Captain Stout's decision, he reportedly told them the district had been failing all of the Black probationary officers and that Doane needed to get on board with the Mayor's agenda to hire and promote more Black officers.

The lawsuit claims that on Sept. 1, Captain Stout announced that both Doane and Fitzgerald were being demoted from their positions and transferred out of the district.

When Fitzgerald asked why he was being transferred, the complaint says, Stout told him he just wanted to go in a different direction. But, when he later asked again, Fitzgerald was told by Stout that he was being transferred "for the sake of diversity" on the field training squad, according to the lawsuit.

"Tampa’s Police Chief, Brian Dugan, had instructed the Captains and Assistant Chiefs to look for opportunities to replace White Police Officers with Black Police Officers in order to increase the diversity of the department," the complaint says.

To fill Fitzgerald's field training position, Captain Stout selected a Black male corporal who the lawsuit states had less time with the department, less time as a corporal, and "was significantly less qualified than Fitzgerald to fill the role."

The complaint adds that as a result of being transferred, Fitzgerald suffered a reduction in pay.

On Sept. 28, after 22 years on the force, Fitzgerald decided to retire rather than "work under duress" according to the suit. The document claims that the actions taken against the former officer were "intentional and done with the express purpose of discriminating against Fitzgerald because of his race."

A video posted on Tampa Police Department's Facebook shows Fitzgerald responding to his last call before he retired in September.

Former Corporal Fitzgerald is seeking to be reinstated on the force and paid back pay and damages for the benefits he would have received.

A spokesperson told the Tampa Bay Times that while Sgt. Doane still works with Tampa police, the Black female probationary officer is no longer with the department. The Times also reported that a police spokeswoman said the city doesn’t comment on pending litigation.