Fort Bragg soldier dies after training accident

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A soldier died in a training accident at Fort Bragg, according to CBS affiliate WNCN.

Fort Bragg identified the soldier as Sgt. Joseph Zygarowski on Friday.

He was assigned to the 10th Transportation Battalion, 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) as a mechanic.

According to a release from Fort Bragg the training accident took place on Wednesday.

“He was an exceptional soldier as part of our resolute family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this tragic time,” Col. Samuel Miller, commander of the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), said.

In 2018, Sgt. Zygarowski enlisted in the U.S. Army. He trained in South Carolina at Fort Jackson.

Sgt. Zygarowski was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Global War on Terror Ribbon, and other awards for his service.

He will be posthumously awarded a Meritorious Service Medal, according to Fort Bragg.

“Sgt. Zygarowski was a model soldier, non-commissioned officer, and leader. His presence and expertise will be deeply missed by everyone on the team,” said Capt. Jonah Crews, commander of the 149th Seaport Operations Company.

