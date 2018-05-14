TAMPA -- Major Fortune 500 company Mosaic is slated to move its corporate headquarters from Minnesota to Tampa.

The move will include senior executives along with related executive functions. The timing and location of the move are yet to be decided, as well as how many employees will be relocated.

Mosaic is a company known for its production of potash and phosphates, two important plant nutrients. The company currently employs 3,000 Floridians and 3,000 additional contractors.

Mosaic's President and CEO, Joc O' Rourke, made the following statement about the relocation:

“Mosaic is among the largest employers and most significant corporate economic drivers in Central Florida. We believe locating our corporate office there will give us opportunities to amplify Mosaic’s presence and engage more closely with communities where we operate. With the cost savings we expect to achieve and the closer proximity to our Mosaic Fertilizantes business in Brazil, this move will drive improved efficiency and good value.”

