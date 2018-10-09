CLEARWATER, Florida— A handful of mothers gathered Monday outside the Pinellas County Courthouse to speak out against a child protection system they call broken.

“I’m sad, I’m mad, I’m disgusted at the system,” said Kathy Kimmerly, who used to work with pregnant mothers released from prison.

Also among the protesters was Melissa Williams. She watched the Jordan Belliveau case unfold after taking in a child of her own, only to have the system attempt to rip the child away the same way as Jordon.

“It’s a carbon copy,” said Williams. “Drugs… mental issues… no housing.”

The Williams sat through hearing after hearing, fighting to keep 2-year-old Ariel and eventually were allowed to adopt her, no thanks to the child protection system, which they say put up roadblocks all along the way.

“They treat you like the criminal,” said Williams. “They don’t want to hear anything you have to say. It's black and white. They shut you down every time you have a concern.”

After hearing what happened to Jordan, Kimmerly says she couldn’t sleep for days. It reminded her so much of her worst fears for Ariel had she too been returned.

“She wouldn’t be the child she is today, even at 2 years old,” said Williams. “I know for a fact, by elementary school she’d be stealing and doing drugs and having sex because that’s the environment she would be growing up in.”

The Williams say they’re now left to wonder how any child advocate could feel Jordan would be better off with his biological mom over the foster family who lovingly took him into their home.

“How did that happen,” asked Williams. “I know how it happened because I sat in the courtroom and I sat in the staffings. They don’t care.”

