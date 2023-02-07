Dangerous weekend on waters across Tampa Bay area ahead of Fourth of July

A man drowning in a Tampa pool to a body found in Honeymoon Island were among this weekend's incidents.

It was just some of the incidents reported over the weekend in the Tampa Bay area.

Ahead of the anticipated breaking record for travel, first responders urge Floridians and those visiting to take proper caution.

On a day when no part of Clearwater Beach seems empty, Robert Johnson keeps a close eye on his kids.

"You don't let them go too far, you keep them pretty close," Johnson of Claremont said.

Recent deaths from rip currents have him making sure his family is safe. Recently, at least 10 people died currents from beaches off Florida's panhandle to Alabama.

Many of the deaths happened on days with double red flags — which are posted at beach entrances and on lifeguard stations to warn beachgoers of potential rip currents.

In Destin, Florida, ex-NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett, 35, drowned Tuesday, but local officials said rip currents weren’t observed — and that day, yellow caution flags, not double red flags, were flying at the beach.

If you are ever caught in a rip current, the NOAA advises you to relax since rip currents do not pull you underwater and swim along the shoreline until you escape the current's pull. When free from the current's pull, swim at an angle away from the current toward shore.

The U.S. Coast Guard is working with more than 15 agencies along the Gulf waters in the Tampa Bay area to make sure everyone on the water is in compliance.

"Always make sure you have a life jacket on board. You want to make sure you not only have one for every person but you also need to have one for whether they're a child, adult or an infant," Chief Derek Waters explained. "There are three different sizes. You want to make sure you have the appropriate size for the people that you have on your boat."

Waters also reminded boaters that along with the standard expectation of a horn, whistle and flares, it is now law for a vessel operator to have on a kill switch that shuts the engine off in case the operator goes overboard. Personal locator beacons are also highly advised.

Officials also said it's best practice to have a float plan and know what the conditions are before getting into the water to swim or onto it with a vessel.

Local agencies say they are fully staffed, equipped and ready. Sarasota Fire Department plans to have fire boats on the waterways in case of any fires. They're urging boaters and beachgoers to stay hydrated and understand all of the possible hazards they might encounter.

"Enjoy your boating heat with all of the guidance that we've given you ...limit your alcohol consumption, monitor the navigational aids out in the channels and utilize those and watch the tide to have a safe and fun weekend," Assistant Fire Chief Tim Dorsey said.

It's also advised people to swim near a lifeguard.