Fireworks still on ahead of Hurricane Elsa’s arrival

Sarasota emergency planners say the first impacts from Elsa aren’t expected until Monday at the earliest.

VENICE, Fla. — Local leaders across the Bay area say they don’t anticipate any impact on Fourth of July celebrations due to Hurricane Elsa’s potential arrival early next week.

Emergency planners are keeping a close eye on the forecast and getting frequent updates from the National Weather Service, but say it's simply too early to predict the storm’s path or intensity when it potentially arrives near Florida early next week.

An executive meeting is scheduled for Monday at the Sarasota County Emergency Operations Center where county leaders will go over final plans and timelines for a worst-case direct hit in the county.

“Right now there’s so much uncertainty in the track, we have to just prepare for the worst-case scenario and hope for the best,” said Sarasota County Emergency Management Chief Ed McCrane during a Zoom conference call with reporters on Friday.

McCrane said the county’s fireworks displays on Sunday and Donald Trump rally on Saturday were expected to go on as planned.

“There's a lot of events happening however, the storm threat is still a few days off. If it were to continue on its current track we wouldn't see any threat indications until Monday or Tuesday-- Monday at the earliest, so the weekend events will have already been completed.”

Along the coast in Venice, most homeowners had not started to make any preparations for a potential storm. We did spot one local church, Epiphany Cathedral that appeared to have protective coverings in place over its stained-glass windows.

County leaders are urging to the public to make sure they know their evacuation zone and to plan ahead should evacuation orders need to be issued. Experts also suggest having a hurricane kit with bottled water and non-perishable food items and all of your medications from the pharmacy.