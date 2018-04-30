TAMPA, FLA-- It's going to be the best summer ever. Free beer is coming back to Busch Gardens, the park announced today.

The theme park will offer a rotating selection of free beer all summer for those of legal drinking age.

Starting on May 1, guests can get two free beers from the Garden Gate Cafe every time they go to Busch Gardens. New beers will be featured every two weeks, with Corona starting it off with a nod to Cinco De Mayo.

Other freebies will include Founders All Day IPA, M.I.A 305, Miller Light, Bud Light, Shock Top and Yuengling.

Complimentary 7-ounce beers will be offered through August 5.

The park is also starting the Busch Gardens Brew Club in which people can reserve their own beer stein that stays at the park and be refilled for $5 per pour. Guests can choose from 20 draft beers.

And in keeping with all things beer, Busch Gardens also announced its new Bier Fest event slated for Aug. 25 through Sept. 16. According to the park's press release, the festival is inspired by Germany's Oktoberfest and Tampa's enthusiastic beer culture.

The Bier Fest will have 100 kinds of beer both local and imported along with traditional German music and food.

The original owners of Busch Gardens were the Anheuser-Busch company. Opened in 1959, the park would give free samples of their beer to guests. That ended in 2009 when In-Bev bought the beer company but sold the theme parks.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

