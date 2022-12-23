Metropolitan Ministries preparing warm meals for Christmas day

Organizers say they have seen an increase in need this year.

TAMPA, Fla. — Metropolitan Ministries staff members and volunteers are gearing up to serve warm meals on Christmas day to those in need.

There are two locations where people can show up to get a meal. Families can stop by The Portico Safe off North Florida Ave in Tampa or Healing Hearts Café off of 12th Street in Zephyrhills.

“We’ve seen an increase in need this year and we have been able to fulfill that the best we can,” said Brensey Hurst with Metropolitan Ministries.

One college student who is back home for winter break has been spending her time volunteering for the organization. “Seeing the community as a whole having a hard time in certain areas I think it’s really important to give back, especially during times where people should be happy and focused on things such as their families,” Paige Mcguinn said.

Mcguinn said it's amazing to see so many people giving back. “It's really great to hear people say thank you and to know other people are willing to work with you and be kind in this holiday cheer,” she said.

At the Tampa location, food will be served from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. At the Zephyrhills location, food will be served from 10 a.m. until noon.