Free health screenings for Walmart Wellness Day on July 23

Customers can also receive the COVID-19 vaccine and have access to affordable immunizations.

TAMPA, Fla — Ahead of the new school year, and for those who are in need of screening, Walmart is offering a free invitation to the community to get healthy with Walmart Wellness Day.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, Walmart customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings. They can also look forward to affordable immunizations like tetanus, hepatitis, HPV, COVID-19 and more at pharmacies nationwide.

Walmart's goal is to encourage families to stay on a healthy track, keep up with their numbers and continue improving their healthy lifestyle.

"Knowing your numbers is just a start but additional, helpful information allows you to make decisions and track your health improvement," the company said in a news release.

The Tampa area is part of more than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies that will host Walmart Wellness Day. Select stores, including the North Dale Mabry location, will feature vision screenings.

Here's a look at what's available:

Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings at select locations.

Affordable immunizations, including pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chickenpox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hepatitis A & B and more.

No cost to patient COVID-19 vaccines.

Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with local pharmacists.

"An exciting time of the year is approaching fast, and we look forward to offering these health and wellness resources for families as they gear up for school," Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy Kevin Host said in a statement.