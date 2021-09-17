Explore Tampa Bay museums for free this Saturday

Several Tampa Bay area museums are participating in Smithsonian Magazine's Museum Day.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Dive into the rich history of the Tampa Bay area for free this Saturday.

A dozen museums in the Tampa Bay area are taking part in Smithsonian Magazine's Museum Day. This is a one-day event "in which participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket."

This year, the free event takes place on Sept. 18, 2021.

You can get your free ticket here. Each ticket is good for two people, but you can only download one per email address.

Here is a list of museums in the Tampa Bay area participating.

Hernando County

Countryman Family One Room Schoolhouse Museum — Brooksville, FL

May-Stringer House Museum — Brooksville, FL

Hillsborough County

Cracker Country — Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay History Center — Tampa, FL

Tampa Museum of Art — Tampa, FL

The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts — Tampa, FL

Ybor City Museum State Park — Tampa, FL

Manatee County

Manatee County Agricultural Museum — Palmetto, FL

Palmetto Historical Park — Palmetto, FL

Pinellas County

Imagine Museum — St. Petersburg, FL

The Florida Holocaust Museum — St. Petersburg, FL

The Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art — Tarpon Springs, FL

Polk County