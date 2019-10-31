WIMAUMA, Fla. — The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is once again hosting one of their largest community outreach efforts; their free shots for dog event Saturday at the Wimauma Civic Center.
The first 1,000 pet owners to show up with their dogs at the civic center will secure a free distemper, parvovirus and rabies vaccinations for their pets.
Feeding Tampa Bay will also be there with their “My Mobile Pantry” pop-up grocery store where those in need of affordable food options can shop. All items will be under $2 and fresh produce is free.
Each person interested at the event will also receive a sponsored voucher that allows them to shop in the market for free.
Other available resources include a mobile kitchen to teach attendees healthy food prep and choices, SNAP assistance and free licenses for pets.
The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., though the Humane Society notes that the line does form early.
There are requirements those attending the event must meet:
- Dogs must be at least 8 weeks old to receive DA2PP vaccines and at least 3 months old to receive Rabies vaccinations
- Dogs must be on non-retractable leashes
- The Humane Society will not vaccinate litters of puppies; only individual puppies will be vaccinated
- Limit 4 pets per household
- No breeders allowed
- Cats are not permitted at this event for their own safety and security
What other people are reading right now:
- Butts on the beach: The No. 1 littered item adds to our plastic problem
- 'Tell him what a terrible dad I am': Former Texas Ranger, Rays draft pick Josh Hamilton accused of assaulting his daughter
- Wife grieves husband killed in wrong-way drunk driving crash: 'He took my life'
- Police looking for two little boys taken by their sex offender father
- Judge: Sheriff can't place 'no trick-or-treat' signs at sex offenders' houses
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter