WIMAUMA, Fla. — The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is once again hosting one of their largest community outreach efforts; their free shots for dog event Saturday at the Wimauma Civic Center.

The first 1,000 pet owners to show up with their dogs at the civic center will secure a free distemper, parvovirus and rabies vaccinations for their pets.

Feeding Tampa Bay will also be there with their “My Mobile Pantry” pop-up grocery store where those in need of affordable food options can shop. All items will be under $2 and fresh produce is free.

Each person interested at the event will also receive a sponsored voucher that allows them to shop in the market for free.

Other available resources include a mobile kitchen to teach attendees healthy food prep and choices, SNAP assistance and free licenses for pets.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., though the Humane Society notes that the line does form early.

There are requirements those attending the event must meet:

- Dogs must be at least 8 weeks old to receive DA2PP vaccines and at least 3 months old to receive Rabies vaccinations

- Dogs must be on non-retractable leashes

- The Humane Society will not vaccinate litters of puppies; only individual puppies will be vaccinated

- Limit 4 pets per household

- No breeders allowed

- Cats are not permitted at this event for their own safety and security

