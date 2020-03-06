Summer meals: Here's where kids can get free food around Tampa Bay

There are several locations in the area where kids 18 and under can get a free meal.

The school year has ended, but many students still need help getting support and nutritious meals through the summer months.

That's why many Tampa Bay area counties and cities are again offering free meals for kids and teens 18 and under.

Here is a list of locations where kids can get free meals around Tampa Bay:

St. Petersburg

The Parks and Recreation Department and Healthy St. Pete have partnered up with Summer BreakSpot for the city's summer meal program.

The program runs June 1 through Aug. 7 at more than a dozen locations. Find a free meal spot here.

Polk County

The school district will continue providing meals for students during the summer beginning June 1 through July 23.

Sites will operate from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and kids will get three breakfasts and three lunches each day.

Meal pickup sites are at schools and community locations, which can be found here. Students can pick up a meal at any location; they do not have to attend a specific school.

Manatee County

The county is also partnering with Summer BreakSpot to offer free meals starting June 1. Food & Nutrition Services will continue the drive-thru sites 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at 23 schools in the area.

Meals will also be delivered by three mobile feeding buses and two mobile "Caboose" vehicles to multiple locations in Bradenton and Palmetto.

To find a free summer meal spot or the mobile feeding buses, click here.

