Not even COVID can stop St. Pete theatre’s annual production of Christmas classic

By changing the show into an outdoor, drive-in style performance, freeFall Theatre will continue its annual production of ‘A Christmas Carol.’

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The entire family can enjoy a holiday classic without leaving the car.

Following up on the success of their adaptation of ‘War of the Worlds’ in November, freeFall Theatre will offer the same drive-in experience for its annual production of ‘A Christmas Carol.’

The multi-media production, in the St. Petersburg theatre’s parking lot, will feature the same screens and outdoor stage, centered on singers Heather Baird, Eric Davis Sara DelBeato and Jonathan Harrison.

Showgoers simply tune into the designated FM station through their vehicle radio to hear the performance.

“We started doing these drive-in shows and they’ve been a really exciting way for us to safely return to some programming,” freeFall’s artistic director Eric Davis told 10 Tampa Bay’s Josh Sidorowicz during a live interview Sunday morning on Brightside.

“Inside that controlled environment of the vehicle, which is much like the controlled environment we’d normally have in the theatre, we can really create an amazing sound experience.”

But unlike during the theatre’s ‘War of the World’s production when guests were able to sit in lawn chairs outside their vehicles, Davis says this time they’re strongly encouraging everyone to stay inside their vehicles for the full experience.

The show runs through Christmas Eve. You can find details and tickets here.

