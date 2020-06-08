x
While investigating deadly crash, Texas police find second submerged truck from earlier accident

When police responded to a deadly accident, they found another vehicle with a body inside that had been there for months.

FREEPORT, Texas — Freeport police made a disturbing discovery Thursday while investigating a fatal traffic accident.

At least one person was killed when a pickup ended up in a marshy area off Highway 288 near Highway 36.

That crash happened around 8 a.m.

When police responded, they found another vehicle partially submerged in the same area with what appeared to be a body inside.

Police believe the second vehicle had been there for a long time and may be connected to a missing persons case from a few months ago.

Check back for more on this developing story.

