What to know for Friday, July 10

President to visit South Florida
President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit South Florida today as the state deals with recent surges in new coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths.
According to CBS Miami, President Trump will head to U.S. Southern Command in Doral to discuss drug trafficking in South America. White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere told WPBF the president would highlight increased efforts to stop the flow of drugs into the United States.
Disney cast members worry about COVID-19 as Florida parks reopen
On Saturday, Disney World will reopen two of its parks to the public. But, some cast members have mixed feelings about the return of Disney magic.
Some employees are concerned most about guests following new health and safety guidelines in the parks created to combat the spread of coronavirus.
RELATED: 'It’s like walking back into the fire': Florida nurses who aided NYC say as they look to aid their hometown
- Florida reports 120 more people died from COVID-19, adds 8,935 cases
- Pinellas County Schools releases reopening plan for upcoming school year
- CDC Director Redfield sticking to school-opening guides Trump criticized
- 'We're the epicenter' | Epidemiologists say action to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Florida needs to be taken now
- Florida among 'red zone' states White House task force asks to wear masks, reduce social gatherings
- Walt Disney World reopening: What to know before you go
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter