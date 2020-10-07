What to know for Friday, July 10

President Trump will visit South Florida to discuss efforts to combat drug trafficking.

President to visit South Florida

President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit South Florida today as the state deals with recent surges in new coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths.

According to CBS Miami, President Trump will head to U.S. Southern Command in Doral to discuss drug trafficking in South America. White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere told WPBF the president would highlight increased efforts to stop the flow of drugs into the United States.

Disney cast members worry about COVID-19 as Florida parks reopen

On Saturday, Disney World will reopen two of its parks to the public. But, some cast members have mixed feelings about the return of Disney magic.

Some employees are concerned most about guests following new health and safety guidelines in the parks created to combat the spread of coronavirus.

What other people are reading right now: