Fried looks at pardons for Floridians convicted of simple marijuana possession, taps DeSantis for action

The commissioner of agriculture echoed the words of President Biden after he pardoned thousands across the country.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to consider pardoning Floridians who have been convicted of "simple" marijuana possession.

Fried's plea comes after President Joe Biden pardoned thousands of Americans across the country who were convicted under federal. Biden also called on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which make up most marijuana possession cases.

Fried has stood firm on her stance on decriminalizing marijuana and reforms on convictions related to marijuana possession in Florida. Now, she's calling on DeSantis to put pardons for simple marijuana possession on the state's next clemency meeting, which is slated for Dec. 14.

"President Biden also called on governors across the country to pardon simple state cannabis possession offenses," Fried said Monday at a news conference in Tallahassee. "So let me be very clear — Gov. DeSantis, we need to do exactly that."

She went on to say what is being done at the federal level is an "extraordinary" step forward "in the name of justice" for those who were victimized by "unjust sentencing" in regards to marijuana possession.

Fried said she hopes DeSantis — who she noted as being in favor of legalizing medical marijuana — will work with her and other lawmakers to make these pardons happen and "come together" on this issue.

Fried said she was unsure how many Floridians have been convicted of simple marijuana possession, but said she herself has seen many convictions when she was working as a public defender in Alachua county.

During her news conference, Fried implied there may be millions of Floridians who are affected by convictions of simple marijuana possession — past or present.

Biden, in a statement last Thursday, said the move reflects his position that “no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana.”

“Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana," he added. “It’s time that we right these wrongs.”

According to the White House, no one is currently in federal prison solely for “simple possession” of the drug, but the pardon could help thousands overcome obstacles to renting a home or finding a job.

Biden is also directing the secretary of Health and Human Services and the U.S. attorney general to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law. Rescheduling the drug would reduce or potentially eliminate criminal penalties for possession.

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to the governor's office for comment. This story will be updated when we receive a response.