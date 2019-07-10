TAMPA, Fla. — The community is grieving a well-known Tampa doctor after it was discovered he died in a plane crash Sunday.

According to law enforcement in Indiana, Dr. Daniel P. Greenwald died in a plane crash there.

Harold Walker and his family have lived in a Tampa neighborhood for 35 years. He says for about two decades, Dr. Greenwald lived catty-corner to them.

"Dr. Greenwald was a very, very special man. He was loved by the neighborhood," Walker said.



Dr. Greenwald was a plastic surgeon, who according to their website, worked at Bayshore Plastic Surgery in Tampa.

In a statement to the media, Tampa General Hospital also remembered his work as a doctor:

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of Dr. Daniel Greenwald, an outstanding member of our medical staff for more than two decades. He was an immensely talented surgeon who took on the most complex cases and mastered them. His education included studies at Harvard, Princeton and Yale. He was a member of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, as well as several other medical and scientific societies, and was nationally respected in his field."

"Our kids all knew him as 'Dr. Dan' because if there was ever a childhood injury, he was the guy who took care of them. He gave a lot to the neighborhood, and always a charitable guy," Walker told 10 News.



Walker remembers Dr. Greenwald flying them to lunch in Key West and taking them on trips to Apalachicola.



"He was a very experienced pilot," he said.



Sadly, representatives with the Howard County Sheriff's Office say they believe at this point it was the force of a plane crash that killed Dr. Greenwald in Indiana. They say their deputies found a twin-engine plane in a soybean field.

Walker says his heart goes out to the whole family, including Dr. Greenwald's wife and kids.



"Just a very unfortunate thing, but he truly loved to fly, and very sad that he's gone, but I know he went doing something he enjoyed," Walker said.

Representatives with the Howard County Sheriff's Office say the coroner is still working to determine the final cause of death. The FAA and NTSB are investigating.

