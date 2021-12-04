FRISCO, Texas — Frisco police are searching for a 12-year-old girl after she went missing Sunday night, officials said.
Emma D'Andria was last seen around 8:10 p.m. in the area of Starwood Dr. and Orchard Park Dr. in the Starwood Neighborhood in Frisco, according to police. She was wearing a tie-dye tank top, white shorts and did not have shoes on at the time.
Police believe she may still be in the area on foot and have officers in the area searching for her. Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to called 972-292-6010.