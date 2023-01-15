Tampa Bay Frogman Swim raises money for a good cause

Some 150 swimmers braved the cold temperatures Sunday morning to swim from St. Petersburg to Tampa for the annual Tampa Bay Frogman event.

“Kind of a grassroots event. It was a couple of Seals and a few other people that got together just to raise money for a guy who had lost his legs in Afghanistan," said Race Director Kurt Ott.

It's now turned into a major event, with over 150 participants.

"About seven or eight years ago, we started selling out in about 15 minutes. When we open a registration in August, we have a waitlist about 100 people as well," said Ott.

The swim raises money for the Navy Seal Foundation, an organization that supports naval and Gold Star Families.

"It's a great chance for them to have some fellowship amongst their groups and to celebrate their lives of their fallen sons, brothers, husbands," said Steve Trimborn, an army veteran and one of the swimmers.

Participants started their journey at Gandy beach and ended at American Post 138 in Tampa. Overall, the swim is 3.4 miles long and can be grueling. For the people that take part year after year, it’s an event that they hold close to their hearts.

"I'm an army veteran and just as an appreciation for their sacrifice and their service to our country, it's important for me to be out here and support our Navy brothers," said Trimborn.

Large crowds of people came to Gandy Beach to cheer the swimmers on.

"I support one of the swimmers here. She's dedicated, she's motivated, and it's just a great event," said Drew Warwick, one of the spectators.

In choppy seas, and frigid temperatures.

"It's pretty rough conditions today. It's cold out," said Ott.

A community showing up to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"We have a lot of Gold Star Family members here, probably 65 Gold Star members representing 25 different families, that have lost a son or a brother in training or in action," said Ott.

Hoping to keep their legacy alive for years to come.

"It's just the way it's community within the military that has been tapped out over the last 23 years and anything that we can do to help them is amazing," said Trimborn.