Frontier unveils 'most fuel-efficient' commercial plane at TPA

The aircraft is receiving final checks and certifications in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla — Frontier Airlines celebrated the arrival of what the company is calling "America's greenest aircraft" with an unveiling at Tampa International Airport.

The aircraft, Airbus A321neo, is powered by Pratt & Whitney's ultra-efficient GTF engines and features a new livery and unique tail animal, according to Tampa International Airport. It's an American bald eagle that Frontier named Frederick.

Frontier officially unveiled the new aircraft at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Frontier has been a strong partner with us for the last two decades,” Airport CEO Joe Lopano said in a statement. "Their focus on growth, featuring the latest in technology the way this airplane does, fits in perfectly with our mission here at TPA."

The airline expects the new aircraft to deliver nearly 120 miles per gallon per seat, "exceeding airline industry averages and furthering Frontier’s efforts to reduce fuel consumption" as the company works to lessen its environmental footprint.

Frontier is calling the aircraft the "most fuel-efficient" commercial plane among U.S. carriers.