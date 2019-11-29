ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The sun is setting on Black Friday, and millions of Americans are recovering from a marathon stretch of doorbuster deals and massive crowds.

Now it's your time to shine.

You prefer mom and pop shops to megastores, and you support them as often as possible. Well, this Saturday is Small Business Saturday. There are lots of fun ways to buy local this weekend with plenty of things for the whole family to do.

The Oxford Exchange Holiday Gift Bazaar dates back to the old days...2013. It brings together local businesses, vendors and artisans who peddle their wares in a European-style marketplace.

While you're hanging out in Tampa, head on over to the Seminole Heights Holiday Shop Hop. Local businesses are teaming up for a bingo prize giveaway and donating the proceeds to a group that's raising money to restore the Sulphur Springs water tower.

In St. Pete's Old Northeast, the Indie Flea Pop-up is – well – popping up at Black Crow Coffee this weekend. Thirty select vendors will be there selling everything from art and candles to clothing and plants. By the way, if you show up on a bike instead of in a car – you'll get free coffee.

The City of Tampa is getting in on the action as well. It just launched a new online directory of small businesses called Shop Small Tampa. The city will also promote participating businesses on social media.

