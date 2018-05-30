TAMPA, Fla. -- The school community is rallying behind their beloved teacher who was murdered by her ex-husband in April.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, more than 70 percent of all murder-suicides involve an intimate partner, and more than 90 percent of the victims in these murder-suicides are female.

Last month, a Tampa teacher became part of that terrible statistic.

Kelly Garrison was shot and killed by her ex-husband. Garrison's ex found her hiding in Georgia at her sister's house where he shot and killed both women before killing himself.

The horrible incident left a 2-year-old girl left without a parent. That's the focus of a GoFundMe account that has taken off.

FUNDRAISING LINK: Honoring Kelly

In just five days, the fundraiser has surpassed the goal of $7,000 by more than $5,000.

Corbett Preparatory School in Tampa is behind the fundraiser. Garrison was a teacher there for 10 years.

All of the money will support Garrison's little daughter, who is now living with Garrison's parents.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP