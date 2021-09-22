Funeral service announced for fallen FHP trooper

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Law enforcement has announced a funeral service for fallen Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Brian Pingry.
There will be a procession for law enforcement at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24. The procession will begin at Gendron Funeral Home in Lehigh Acres and will end at Next Level Church in Fort Myers.
While in Fort Myers, Pingry will receive a full line of duty honors beginning at 10 a.m.
Pingry died earlier this week from complications of COVID-19. He was a member of the 129th Florida Highway Patrol basic recruit class and served more than seven years with the Florida Highway Patrol in Troop F — Fort Myers.