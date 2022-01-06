FWC: 10 arrested for illegally using gill net on Skyway Bridge

Floridians voted to ban gill nets in the state's waters more than two decades ago.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ten people are behind bars Thursday after they used a gill net to capture several fish and sharks at the Skyway Bridge, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a news release.

According to law enforcement, Marcos Navarrete, 27, Ernesto Navarrete, 35, Roberto Lopez, 41, Carlos Santana, 18, Fedy Navarrete, 38, Fredy Reyez, 18, Rafael Herrera, 40, Daniel Valente, 26, Efren Navarette, 43, and Lorenzo Navarette, 40, used four gill nets totaling to the size of four and a half football fields.

With the 1,660 feet of netting, FWC says all 10 individuals were able to capture more than 500 pounds of fish and sharks.

In 1995, Floridians voted to ban the use of gill nets in the state's waters due to the harmful impact they have on marine life.