FWC: Catch-and-release order to end for snook, redfish and spotted sea trout

The order was put in place because of red tide.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The months-long catch-and-release order for certain fish around the Tampa Bay region will soon come to an end, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced.

The order applied to snook, redfish and spotted seatrout. It was originally implemented in July because of red tide.

Harvesting will reopen Oct. 12 in all waters in Manatee County north of State Road 64, as well as Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.