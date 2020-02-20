ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — You can catch them, but you still can’t keep them.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced Thursday it’s extending catch-and-release requirements for snook, red drum and spotted seatrout through May 31, 2021.
The order covers all waters from the Hernando/Pasco County line south into Collier County.
FWC started requiring catch-and-release after a prolonged red tide bloom devastated fish populations between from late 2017 through early 2019.
RELATED: How does red tide affect humans? Scientists want volunteers to find out
RELATED: FWC extends ban on snook, red fish and spotted seatrout through 2020
What other people are reading right now:
- Restaurant closes down after viral video exposes meat thawing outside
- The debate was a bare-knuckle boxing match. What's fact? What's fiction?
- Pigeons with glued-on MAGA hats released in Las Vegas
- George Zimmerman sues Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg over Trayvon Martin tweets
- Hillsborough County decriminalizes small amounts of marijuana
- World-famous baby eaglet killed by rat poison, rescue group says
- Rare rainbow snake seen for the first time in 50 years in Florida forest
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter