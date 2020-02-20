ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — You can catch them, but you still can’t keep them.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced Thursday it’s extending catch-and-release requirements for snook, red drum and spotted seatrout through May 31, 2021.

The order covers all waters from the Hernando/Pasco County line south into Collier County.

FWC started requiring catch-and-release after a prolonged red tide bloom devastated fish populations between from late 2017 through early 2019.

