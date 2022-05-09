FWC investigating fish kill at Bradenton apartment complex

Hundreds of dead fish washed ashore at the lake of the View Waterfront Apartments & Marina over the last few days.

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating a fish kill that took place at VIEW Waterfront Apartments & Marina in Bradenton. Hundreds of dead fish washed ashore in the lakes at that complex.

According to FWC, mojarra and mullet were reported as the affected species. The FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute staff opened an investigation. Water samples were collected from the waterways. Testing determined that the most likely cause is low dissolved oxygen.

FWC said low dissolved oxygen is a common occurrence following storms.

"When oxygen levels get too low, fish are unable to obtain the required amount of oxygen necessary for metabolism," Melody Kilborn, spokesperson for FWC's SW Region, said.

The apartment complex said it was working with FWC to investigate the cause of the fish kill and will be notifying residents.

Two reports were made online on May 4 and May 5. Residents of VIEW say the apartment complex has not shared any information regarding the fish kill nor the ongoing investigation.

FWC has a fish kill hotline to make it easy for people to report fish kills in their area. It can also be used to report fish with parasites or fish with other abnormalities. The hotline number is 800-636-0511, or you can fill out a form online by clicking here.

To submit a report to FWC, you need to have an address, the nearest street address or GPS coordinates will suffice, the number of fish involved and the species of fish involved, as well as your phone number and email address.