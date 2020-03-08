Gadget supply drive working to offer technology to those in need

Gadgets for Good is a donation drive to provide tech items to those who need it most in St Petersburg.

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — The pandemic has forced a lot of our day to day tasks and interactions to go virtual, presenting a challenge to those with little or no access to technology.

“We’re looking at how we get equipment in the hands of families and seniors that otherwise aren’t being served,” said Alison Barlow, Executive Director at St. Pete Innovation District.

That's why Digital Inclusion St. Pete and eSmart Recycling are teaming up to offer "Gadgets for Good," a curbside supply drive that collects gadgets to support members of the community who wouldn't otherwise have access to technology.

"When you talk about digital inclusion and the seriousness of the digital divide it's broken down into three parts: there’s the devices, access to the internet and knowledge,” said Veatrice Farrell, Program Director with Deuces Live, Inc.

The Gadgets for Good initiative isn't new but the idea for a contactless supply drive is a first for the team organizing it. This year's supply drive will be curbside/no contact drop-off.

The drive will accept all electronics such as computers, keyboards, cell phones, tablets, laptops, servers, batteries and audio/video equipment -- anything electronic, except televisions.

The Gadgets for Good supply drive is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg at 2333 34th Street S.

“Old tablets and laptops are high on our list, we see a huge need for those items,” Barlow said.

To learn more about Gadgets for Good and how to get involved check out Gadgets for Good on Facebook.

