Gallagher's Pumpkins & Christmas Trees closing early this year

The owners of the St. Pete attraction called the decision "bittersweet," but said they had to preserve its future
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — For the first time, one of the Tampa Bay area's best-known holiday attractions will close before the season ends.

Gallagher's Pumpkins & Christmas Trees will shut its doors for the year Dec. 9-- 16 days before Christmas. They said they tried to stay open as long as possible, but that there aren't enough trees right now to keep going.

"We have done everything we can to get more trees and unfortunately all the growers are saying the same thing... we can’t cut anymore or there will not be any next year which we understandable," Gallagher's wrote on its Facebook page.

Gallagher's is best known for giving people photo opportunities in pumpkin and Christmas tree patches. It has been open for 33 years and draws visitors from all across the Tampa Bay area.

"We love you and hope to see you next year," the Facebook announcement said. "We will be planning ahead that’s for sure!"

