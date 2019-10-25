POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Preventing future active shooters depends, in part, on members of the community speaking up. That’s what Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says made the difference between violent words becoming violent actions.

On Friday, Judd says deputies arrested and charged a 17-year-old gamer for allegedly making violent and disturbing threats online.

“I feel like if I ever took over the world every person that treated me like crap, I would take them and make them suffer and make them have a slow death and would enjoy every minute of it,” Judd said reading one of the messages he claims the gamer wrote on the gaming messaging app called Discord.

These chilling messages caused alarmed gamers who read them to call crime stoppers and police. But Judd says as investigators tried to react quickly, they ran into problems with some social media companies refusing to help.

“I want to call out Steam and their parent company Valve. Four days until they responded to us; despite us sending the subpoena and saying we’ve got someone talking about mass murder, it took them four days,” Judd said.

Eventually, deputies say they found the teen's father in Illinois, where they also say they learned the teen had been kicked out by a local church because of his threatening comments.

“When the church saw something and heard something did they do something? No. They just kicked him out of the church,” Judd said.

Another warning sign missed. Investigators say they then tracked the gamer's mother in Florida, who said she had her son in mental health counseling.

“We then found [the teen], and he confessed that he was the one who wrote the threats,” Judd said.

Judd said the gamer said he didn’t mean the threats, though, and was just angry that he was bullied. But, to that, Sheriff Judd said you have to be held accountable for all threats you say or write.

“This is the new normal and new world. Words matter. When people threaten and write and say they will shoot and kill, we must take them at face value,” Judd said.

The gamer was arrested and charged on October 23 with making a written threat to kill or injure.

