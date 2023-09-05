$1M seized in assets, cash in Tampa-St. Petersburg gaming bust

On Tuesday, a bust was executed at four gaming locations all with the same owner in Tampa, St. Pete, Delray Beach and Fort Pierce.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — More than $1 million in assets and cash were seized in an illegal gambling bust across the state, including here in the Tampa Bay area. It all started with a complaint submitted to the Gaming Control Commission in Fort Pierce.

It's the first big bust the Florida Gaming Control Commission has executed since the department was established less than a year ago. One tip in Fort Pierce led to illegal gaming machines in Hillsborough, Pinellas, St. Lucie, and Palm Beach counties being taken away.

Four businesses under one owner were found to have illegal gaming machines.

"With cooperation with the local law enforcement, we were able to determine that that in fact was what was going on that they were illegal slot machines in this business," Carl Herald, the director of Gaming Enforcement with the Florida Gaming Control Commission, said.

Slot machines and gambling are highly regulated in Florida.

"We got in touch with local law enforcement and they were able to come in and take make some buys and play the games and we were able to determine that they were illegal slot machines," Herald explained.

Now, a total of 360 illegal gaming machines were taken out of gaming businesses in Tampa and St. Pete, as well as others in Delray Beach and Fort Pierce. Below is the breakdown of how many machines were removed from the four businesses involved in this bust.

Tampa Bay: 44

St. Pete: 103

Ft. Pierce: 93

Delray Beach: 120

The Hillsborough County location was Lucky Game Lounge, 4802 Gunn Hwy Suite 140, Tampa. The Pinellas County location was 2116 34th St. S., St. Petersburg. The Palm Beach County location was Players Paradise Arcade, 4900 Linton Blvd, Suite 31-33, Delray Beach. The St. Lucie County location was Midway Arcade, 4986 25th Street, Fort Pierce.

Slot machines and gambling are only legal in a handful of locations in Broward and Miami-Dade counties as well as on tribal properties.

"And any other place in the state of Florida slot machines are illegal," Herald said.

The business owner of these four locations could be facing felony charges. Those charges will come from the attorney general.

“Illegal gambling establishments operate outside the legal, regulated market to exploit vulnerable Floridians," Lou Trombetta, FGCC executive director, said. "They are usually associated with organized crime, do not generate state tax revenue, and do not provide the same consumer protections or safeguards as legal gaming operators."

If you suspect illegal gaming, you can submit an anonymous tip by visiting this link.