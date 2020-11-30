FHP: Driver distracted by GPS crashes into patrol car, causes chain reaction on Gandy Bridge

Troopers say three cars, one an unmarked FHP car, were stopped on Gandy Bridge when another car hit the patrol car and flipped over.

A driver distracted by the GPS in her car caused a chain reaction crash and flipped over Sunday afternoon on the Gandy Bridge.

That's according to the Florida Highway Patrol, which said one of the cars that driver hit was an unmarked FHP patrol car.

Troopers said the woman, 49, was driving westbound on the Gandy Bridge in the inside lane, and the FHP patrol car was stopped behind an SUV that was disabled in the travel lane and emergency shoulder. A fourth car was stopped in the outside lane.

According to FHP, the 49-year-old woman in the first car was looking down at her GPS and when she looked back at the roadway saw three other cars were stopped in front of her. When she tried to swerve to the right, her car hit the right rear of the FHP patrol car.

Then, troopers said the woman's car began to overturn when it hit the rear of the car stopped in the outside lane. The woman's car came to rest as the three other cars were propelled forward, causing the FHP patrol car to hit a trailer being towed by the SUV.

The drivers and passengers in three of the cars had minor injuries. FHP said there was no driver or passengers in the SUV.

