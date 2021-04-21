x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Local News

Gas leak causes road closures in Clearwater

Police say Drew Street is closed between Old Coachman Road and Belcher Road.
Credit: Clearwater Police Department

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Officers are on the scene of a gas leak on Drew Street in Clearwater.

The leak has shut down Drew Street between Old Coachman Road and Belcher Road, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes such as Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and Sunset Point Road.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter

 