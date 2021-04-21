Gas leak causes road closures in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Officers are on the scene of a gas leak on Drew Street in Clearwater.
The leak has shut down Drew Street between Old Coachman Road and Belcher Road, according to the Clearwater Police Department.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes such as Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and Sunset Point Road.
